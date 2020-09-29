Bethenny Frankel: Advice To My 26-Year-Old Self

I got a job working for a company doing large scale events. I don't know how I got the job, and I don't know how I pushed my way through, but soon, I was planning the premiere for the movie The Rock on Alcatraz with over a million dollar budget. I had to create an event space and a dining room in the mess hall and the cell block area. I had never produced an event, I had never planned a party, but I said to myself, I'm extremely organized. I'm smart. And I know how to get things done. I'll figure it out. And I did — for The Rock and Con-Air premieres, and for Gucci and Chanel fashion shows. I was great at producing events. It's a completely detail-oriented business and it showed me how good I am at getting things done. That skillset — and yes, even that bartending class — have contributed to what I do now. All of these little tasks along the way to success, that some people think are beneath them, are gifts. When you put that together, you have a whole arsenal of skills that you can use later in life.

