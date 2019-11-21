Margaret Cho: Advice To My 26-Year-Old Self

You are a very beautiful girl, and you just don’t know it. That's the saddest part of all — you’ll only realize it when you don't have your 26-year-old beauty to enjoy anymore. You’ll enjoy your 50-year-old beauty, too, but 26 is special. I look back at photographs and I see you and think, that poor thing. You are just so wrapped up with anger and jealousy that you can’t have this body that is impossible for you to achieve. And in doing so you miss the beauty before you. It’s devastating. So please, for me, appreciate your youthful beauty, and stop spending so much of your time and your power trying to pursue a body that isn’t going to be the thing that makes you happy anyway.