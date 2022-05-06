To the family, she was referred to as “Amá,” “Mama Alicia,” or “Lichita” when we were in a teasing mood. But to me, she was always Abue, a name that stuck after I refused to say “abuela” as a baby, a name that was all mine. Even now, more than a year after she passed away, no one questions that she is still the matriarch of the family. Her name continues to be brought up in conversations, not as a memory but rather as a member of the family who is seated right beside us. “Remember how she used to lick the plate with her finger,” I ask my relatives. “Ay, stop it. You sound just like her,” my mom tells me.