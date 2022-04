There is a new TikTok aesthetic taking over the social media app, and we may have Nancy Meyers to thank for it. Since March, “Coastal Grandmother” — a term coined by creator Lex Nicoleta — has garnered over one billion views and exhibits all the best retirement fantasies we’ve ever had. Think: Jane Adler’s (Meryl Streep) laidback wardrobe of silk overshirts, delicate robes, gardening-ready sun hats in It’s Complicated or Erica Barry’s (Diane Keaton) beachside outfits that included white turtlenecks, cozy knits, and bucket hats in Something’s Gotta Give . Consider “Coastal Grandmother” the ultimate aesthetic we've all dreamed of having when those retirement savings accounts start rolling in.