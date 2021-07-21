Month after month, Netflix has been dropping absolute gems (and a few head-scratchers) on its streaming platform, allowing subscribers to watch thousands of TV shows and films across every genre possible. August is no different — if anything, the streamer is only upping the ante for the final months of the summer.
If you’re longing for the high school days of yore, Netflix has you covered with two stories and completely different vibes via The Kissing Booth 3 (romance!) and Control Z season 2 (hackers and blackmail!). For those of us looking for something a bit grown and sexy, steamy Spanish series Valeria is also making a long overdue season two return. Sandra Oh’s next new project, The Chair, will see your favorite doctor playing a different type of doctor as a literature professor working at a prestigious university. And, finally, Addison Rae will debut her acting chops in the controversial Freddie Prinze Jr.-less She’s All That remake.
As usual, Netflix knows exactly what the people want. I guess you could say it’s kind of their superpower.
Ahead, everything coming to Netflix in August 2021.