Who Is Control Z’s Hacker? The Shocking Answer, Explained

In any detective show, it is important to immediately suspect the person most interested in having a crime “solved.” Ask Riverdale's Cliff Blossom (Barclay Hope) , father to the murdered Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) — and murderer of Jason Blossom . In “Birthday Girl,” it is Raúl who asks Sofia to solve the mystery of The Hacker. Then, in second episode “Victims,” Raúl further inserts himself into the investigation and Sofia’s life. He offers to help Sofia find The Hacker himself and fixates on her outside of the principal’s office. When Sofia goes to listen to her music as they wait for a disciplinary meeting, Raúl becomes visibly desperate to get her attention. He makes insistent small talk before getting up, sitting uncomfortably close to Sofia, and grabbing one of her headphones to listen to her music.