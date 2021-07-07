The Kissing Booth 3 Trailer Is The End Of An Era

Three years after the first Kissing Booth film that stole the hearts of teens — and let’s be real, a number of grown people — all over the world, Netflix is closing out the love story of Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) with a bang. The final chapter of one of the streaming platform’s most popular teen romance franchises is almost upon us, and its trailer hints that Elle’s happily ever after won’t come without its fair share of drama. And honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.
The Kissing Booth 3 picks up right where the 2020 sequel left off, seeing Elle stuck between a rock and a hard place as she tries to decide where she’s going to college. In the end credits of the second film, we learned that our protagonist had actually been accepted into both Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley without even one studying montage. Both options are technically great — respectively, they’ll lead to her either staying in California with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) or heading back to the east coast with Noah — but there’s also a part of Elle that isn’t quite sure which choice is best for her.
“Maybe your choices have more to do with what other people want,” notes Elle’s mom (played by Molly Ringwald) astutely in the trailer. “Maybe it’s time to think about what you want.”
While she mulls over the biggest decision she's ever faced, however, Elle's keeping busy with a beach bucket list with Lee that includes competing in a professional sandcastle building competition and jumping off of a cliff. Also keeping her on her toes is the sudden reappearance of Marco thee Snack (Taylor Zakhar Perez), who is still very fine and still very into Elle, resulting yet another major choice for her to make: stay with Noah or make a new future with the equally hot Marco? (There is a right answer, girl.)
All in all, the trailer promises fun in the sun, romance, and just the right amount of stress, which is what what The Kissing Booth has always been about. While many may be dreading the end of this teen trilogy, all good things must come to an end — just like you survived the end of To All the Boys, you'll be okay when Elle and Noah's story is over. Plus, if you miss Jacob Elordi too much, season two of Euphoria is just around the corner.
The Kissing Booth 3 will be available for streaming starting August 11, 2021, only on Netflix.