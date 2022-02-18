After two years holed up at home with few opportunities to go out and explore the world, it feels as though there's a collective desire to 'escape'. Whether you’re itching to get out into nature for a welcome reset or feel the urge to jump on a flight to visit a world away from home, moments of reprieve from our day-to-day reality are high on the priority list right now. But if you can't actually go anywhere for a while, dreaming of it is the next best thing.