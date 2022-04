Olaplex’s New No. 9 Serum Smoothed My Frazzled Hair

I have a confession to make, though. While adored by many, I could take or leave Olaplex numbers 3 through to 7. In my honest opinion, the game really changes when you reach No.8 (the Bond Intense Moisture Mask), and if you're a Refinery29 regular, you'll know I rarely stop harping on about its smoothing, repairing, and shine-enhancing benefits. But I can be lazy. I don't have the time nor energy to get out of the shower, apply the mask, wait for it to work its magic, and then rinse it out. That's why I was intrigued by the new Olaplex No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum and its promise to grant my need for speed.