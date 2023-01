If you’re a hair color devotee, you could be more susceptible to breakage. Hair color specialist Rita Hazan of Rita Hazan Hair explains that once your hair is breaking, there isn't much you can do, except for give it a break from color and any heat for a few months. This will give it time to grow. Treatments will only help a little, but it pays to have a new plan of action for your color, says Hazan. Why? Because breakage means your hair can't handle what you are doing to it. Going forward, a hair gloss may be the tip you need for keeping your hair vibrant while not doing as much chemical damage as traditional hair color can, particularly bleach.