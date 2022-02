“Call Me Maybe” Is Still A Cultural Moment, 10 Years Later

"The first thing that comes to mind is being 20 and wanting Carly Rae's bangs. 'Call Me Maybe' came out my sophomore year of college, and at that time, you could not go a day without hearing it at least once. When I hear even the first few notes of the song today, I'm immediately warm and fuzzy inside. It's instant nostalgia and should be on every single party playlist. It's a perfect radio pop song! I saw Carly Rae perform the song at Gov Ball last year, and even now, it's a true banger of a track. I think perhaps the most iconic part of the song's legacy is who Carly Rae became as an artist . I'm sure a lot of people thought she'd be a one hit wonder, but here we are a decade later, and she's put out some of the most interesting, well-produced pop music (including one of the best full pop albums ) in recent history."— Annie Black, Social Media Editor