Cruelty-free makeup artist Gabriella Floyd is known for her bold beauty looks on Instagram. Like me, she thinks that more of us will use daring makeup post-quarantine as a way of colouring over the gloomy year we've had. "A lot of us have spent so much time in lockdown rocking the no-makeup look and living in pyjamas every day, so it's no wonder people are so excited to both look and feel like their best selves," she tells me. "Personally, I never cleared time for my own makeup but now I'm making the effort to wake up early and give myself time to self-glam." While classic golds and smoky kohls are going nowhere, Gabriella predicts we'll fall for luminescent shades (she rates Fenty Beauty's Shimmer Skinstick in Unicorn ) and opaque pastel tones, like lilac, inspired by Dua Lipa . With face masks a firm fixture in our day-to-day lives for the foreseeable future, it's all about the eyes. "I know lots of people have been practising their eyeliner at home, too, so I think we'll see lots of fierce looks after lockdown," says Gabriella.