"The ‘negotiation’ lasted less than five minutes," Tara says. "He wouldn’t talk unless we signed a new lease with the increased rent first, which we, of course, did not. So we said we’d move out, and he waved his Rolex in our faces while repeating that he didn’t need our money. We were so pissed off because the flat was in a great location and had an open plan kitchen/living room, a rarity in HK, but a great use of the tiny spaces. We ended up moving just one subway stop over, walking distance from my work, with really nice landlords — and we paid 14,000 HKD."