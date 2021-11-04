Black Women On Reality Dating Shows Are Rarely Finding Love. Instead, They’re Securing The Bag

Despite the blatant socioeconomic inequity of the influencer space, these observable rags-to-riches success stories are tempting enough to give almost anyone cause to join the cast of any dating show — even if it means putting your heart and ego on the line. The more that we follow the stories of singles on screen, the more we want to keep up with them after the production wraps, guaranteeing an increase in their social followings and subsequently, their financial opportunities by way of social media. With more eyes tuning into their perfectly-curated feeds and stories after watching them on television, brands across industries are practically falling over themselves to connect with these up-and-coming influencers with built-in fan bases and customers. Thus, a certain level of fame and fortune is inevitable. It pays to be an influencer, and it is high time for Black women to get paid.