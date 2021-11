Black Women On Reality Dating Shows Are Rarely Finding Love. Instead, They’re Securing The Bag

If the process of dating as a Black woman is this taxing in real life, it only makes sense that it’s just as bad on a reality dating show — if not worse — and the misogynoir starts as early as a project’s casting practices. With the power to decide who is qualified to appear on their shows, producers and casting directors set the tone for what the experience will be like for the entire production, and they tend to use those powers for evil, not good. Despite a growing push for more diverse casting efforts on reality TV , many modern dating shows are typically populated by white contestants. And on the occasion that people of color are included in the candidate pool, they aren’t usually pursued on the same level. How many times have we seen a Black woman play a bigger role in someone else’s love story without having one of her own? On dating shows where everyone is supposed to be looking for love with main character energy, Black women are still relegated to the role of sidekick.