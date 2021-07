I Got A Nose Job During The Pandemic & I Have No Regrets

The next two weeks were a blur of sleep, watching The Office, and drinking all the pineapple juice (good for bruising, apparently). When I had to return to the clinic a few days later to have the packing taken out and for the cast removal the following week, I was grateful to be able to cover up with a face mask on the Tube. Plus, it meant I didn’t have to worry about putting concealer on my lingering bruises if I needed to pop to the shops. For all the negatives of the past year, rather selfishly, the pandemic has allowed me the time to recover at home without the pressure of having to rush back into the world before I felt ready.