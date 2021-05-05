The New GoT Series Is Already Failing Its Women Characters

Meet Lord Colrys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), aka 'The Sea Snake": "The lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen, 'The Sea Snake,' is the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros. He built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.”