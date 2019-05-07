Missandei Says Goodbye To Her Best Friend & Lover In Emotional Post

View this post on Instagram

It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath... The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice... and her one and only love. She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part... this life changing part... there are too many to list... @emilia_clarke GIRL! I love you... SO much. I’ve loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years. Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter. The Bad Ass Boss Lady Warrior Goddess club will live on forever ??? @raleighritchie.... Jacoooob! I literally cannot tell you what sharing the screen with you has meant to me. I found performances I didn’t know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against. Playing Missandei and Grey Worm’s journey has been so special. I couldn’t have asked for a more generous and supportive co-star... Also... We’ve been out in these streets together boiiii?? negotiating so much but always having each other’s back. Thank you for all of it... you have been a dear friend at every point. To the entire cast and crew... You will always hold a special place in my heart. The love and energy we shared will be hard to match. I feel like I hit the jackpot meeting and working with you all. I love you. To the fans of the show, and of Missandei... Thank you for all the love and support... It’s been a pleasure playing her for you. I know last night was pretty intense for some of you so I invite you to participate in my fantasy where I like to think that, right now.... Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somwhere in sky ?... ?? #andnowmywatchhasended #MissandeiofNaath #Dracarys #thankyouforsupportingme #RIPMissandei #isleofbutterflies #? #illbeseeingyou