IRL Grey Worm Is Your New Internet Boyfriend

Jacob Anderson, whose musical persona is called Raleigh Ritchie — yeah, he has a lot of names to keep up with — was recently interviewed by Vice's music channel, Noisey . During the interview, Anderson explained that although we may think of him mainly as an actor — he is on one of the most popular shows of the day, after all — he thinks of himself first and foremost as a musician. And, though he's grateful for his success, he also says it's complicated to balance both artistic areas. He told Noisey, "In the beginning, things didn't go very smoothly...The British press loves making people popular, only to publicly tear them down later. I was afraid that appearing on the show would hurt my credibility as a musician. I actually wanted to release my music without my face attached to it. I was afraid people would think the music was just a thing on the side I did to boost my own ego, even though I'd been working on it for so long ."