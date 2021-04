“Sunscreen Contouring” Is More Dangerous Than You Think — Here’s Why

Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD , says this kind of contouring is not only ill-advised; it's very dangerous. "This is absolutely not a safe treatment," says Dr. Zeichner. "We know that direct UV light exposure is the single greatest risk factor for the development of both premature aging as well as skin cancers ." Fellow NYC-based dermatologist Hadley King, MD , concurs, and says not to be be swayed by trendy "contour" marketing. "Remember that there is no such thing as a 'healthy' tan," says Dr. King. "A tan is a defense mechanism that kicks in when your DNA is getting damaged."