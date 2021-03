If a subtle, barely-there glow is your objective, tanning expert Jordan Cook says it's best to use a gradual tanner. "There is such minimal room for error with a gradual tanner," Cook explains. "You're in control of development time, so you can use it for a few days in a row to build a tan, and then stop when you've reached your desired level of darkness. You're not going to get overnight results, but working in incremental layers means you're avoiding a big potential fail ."