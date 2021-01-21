Lady Whistledown’s got more secrets to spill! Netflix has just announced that Shonda Rhimes' hit new show Bridgerton will be coming back for a second season, so you don’t have to say goodbye to your favorite family just yet.
If you’ll recall, season one ended with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and his bride, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), resolving their differences in the rain, and the shocking reveal that Lady Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) was the notorious scandal-monger plaguing the London ton. But based on what we know about Julia Quinn’s books, we are in for an even juicier follow-up. You may have noticed a tiny bee buzzing around on a window-sill towards the end of the finale. That’s important for the hijinks to come.
Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/cYbgIhPUbC— Netflix (@netflix) January 21, 2021
Bridgerton's first season was primarily based on Quinn's The Duke & I, the first installment in her Bridgerton romance series. If we assume that the show will be roughly following the same order (although some elements of future books have already been weaved in, like the Whistledown plot twist), then next up is The Viscount Who Loved Me, which centers around Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) grumpy quest for love.
Bees are central to Anthony's story. Book readers might recall that the Bridgerton patriarch, Edmund, died young after being stung by a bee, and his eldest son has never recovered. Terrified that he too, will die young, Anthony is determined to marry and continue the Bridgerton line, so that his future son can inherit the title. One thing he refuses to do? Fall in love. Of course, this being Bridgerton, you can fully expect that his plan doesn't go off smoothly. (And that there will be sex. lots of sex.)
Quinn's books usually focus on one member of the Bridgerton clan almost exclusively, but obviously, the show will continue to be more of an ensemble affair, so we can probably expect to pick up on some unresolved plot points. Will Eloise (Claudia Jessie) find out about Penelope's secret identity? Will Benedict (Luke Thompson) finally find the courage to pick up a paintbrush? What happens to poor pregnant Marina (Ruby Barker)? Will Penelope tell Colin (Luke Newton) how she really feels? Will we finally be able to tell the Bridgerton brothers apart?
Like Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), I have very little patience, and require answers. Until then though, there's always the Bridgerton Tik Tok musical.