Zara’s Winter Sale Features The Biggest Fashion Trends Of The Season

For next year, we have our sights set on everything from puff-sleeve dresses to quilted coats and leather trenches . We may be nearly through the holiday season, but the end of winter is still a ways off, so fashionable outerwear and layers are key. We’re also looking to score some of the upcoming seasons’ most popular footwear. Clogs and loafers have been having a moment since this fall, so prepare to continue to see these perennial classics everywhere in the coming months as well.