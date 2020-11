The Bachelorette Season 16, Episode 5 Recap: It’s Tayshia Time

After the night is over, Jason, who was not on the date , visits Tayshia in her room and lets her know that he needs to leave because he fell in love with Clare. Tayshia says that her fear coming into the show was that the guys would be more into Clare than they’re into her. Jason reassures her that this isn't the case with the remaining 19 men. And it’s true. Clare only made it on to three one-on-one dates and Jason was one of them. Not only that, but his date involved a bunch of therapeutic, soul-searching activities . The guy was put through the wringer emotionally, and now he’s left to deal with those feelings alone. What a bummer of a Bachelorette experience he had.