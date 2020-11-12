Even though the tension between lovers turned enemies Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) was so thick that you could cut it with a knife, the exes/step-siblings rallied to support their family when Richard started behaving erratically. A shocking episode during a medical conference landed the former chief in the hospital, with each of his mentees scrambling to figure out a solution. We found out that his Alzheimer-like symptoms (including memory loss that had him thinking he and Katherine were still on love) were actually the side effects of cobalt poisoning. So Richard is good — but he and Katherine are not.