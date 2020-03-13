It is official: Linc is the father of Amelia’s baby. The confirmation comes at the end of the “Mars,” when Linc has already told Amelia the biological specifics of her pregnancy no longer matter to him. “I don’t want to live without you,” Linc tells Amelia while standing on her doorstep in the pouring rain. Linc then monologues about how he only pushed Amelia away over the paternity twist because he was in “pain.” Now, Linc is over that pain and can recognize how much he loves Amelia — it’s a feeling so strong he was just trying to write her a love song in a storm.

