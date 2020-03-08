Camilla Luddington Teases Justice For Jo After Alex Karev’s Exit On Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy fans are still reeling from the shocking exit Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) made from the series in last week’s episode. There was finally some closure, but fans weren’t too thrilled to find out that he left his wife, Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington), for his ex-wife, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), who hadn’t been in his life (or on the show) for 10 seasons.
Luddington’s character might be sad, but Luddington sure isn’t. Instead of focusing on the shocking end of her character’s marriage, Luddington set her sights on what the future holds for Jo. The actress posted a photo of herself reading a script for an upcoming episode of the show.
In the comments, a fan wrote that they were excited to see what was next for Luddington’s Grey’s Anatomy character. Unable to contain her excitement, Luddington responded saying, "Omg me too! The scripts for Jo this season are [shocked emoji faces]! JUST. WAIT.” Grey’s Anatomy has always been known for its cliffhanger endings, and Luddington’s response is basically a real-life Grey’s ending.
Thanks to last week’s episode, we know that Alex is now making a life with Izzie and her twins, Eli and Alexis, who are actually Alex’s children as well. Years ago, Alex helped create viable embryos with Izzie while she was in the middle of a difficult cancer diagnosis. Now, even though they haven’t been together for the better part of a decade, the couple share two young children.
Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, posted on Instagram the day after the episode aired saying that she thought it was the best send-off for one of the show’s few remaining original characters. “It pays homage to those incredible first years and the incredible cast...that created a foundation so strong that the show is still standing,” she captioned a highlight reel of some of her character’s most memorable moments with Alex.
Alex’s exit isn’t totally permanent — or at least, it doesn’t have to be. The way he was written out of the show doesn’t close the door on him coming back in later seasons. Until then, Alex gave Jo his shares in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and, knowing Grey’s, her life won’t stay where it is for long.
