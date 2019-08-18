Best known for playing Dr. Jo Wilson on the hit medical drama series, Luddington married her longtime boyfriend, Matthew Alan, in an intimate California ceremony.
“We’re just ready to do the damn thing,” Luddington told People ahead of the wedding. “We kind of already feel married because we have a two-year-old. But there’s something romantic to us about solidifying that family unit by having the ceremony and actually having Hayden present. To be honest, I’m just excited to get into that new normal of married life.”
The happy couple’s oceanfront ceremony took place in front of 70 of their closest friends and family, including former Grey’s co-star Jessica Capshaw. The decor was romantic and featured natural elements — wood tables, hanging rattan light fixtures, and white and green floral.
“Touches of gold accents were mixed into the tables for just that splash of glam,” their wedding planner, Karen Waldron of Ampersand Entertainment Light, told People.
Luddington and Alan, who has appeared on Hulu’s Castle Rock and Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, began dating in 2008 and have been going strong ever since. The couple got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Hayden in April of that year, calling her "a new great love in our lives.”
