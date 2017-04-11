The Grey's Anatomy actress shared the big news on Tuesday with a sweet video of the family on Instagram. "We have a new great love in our lives... our sweet baby girl...Hayden," Luddington wrote in the caption, along with plenty of heart and confetti emoji.
Luddington announced her pregnancy in October, and the couple has shared plenty of updates along the way. In February, Luddington revealed the baby's sex in a totally badass way — she posted an Instagram photo of herself holding a onesie that read "Tomb Raider In Training." It's a reference to Luddington's role as the voice of Lara Croft in the current iterations of the video game — but the star also had some powerful words to pass on to her child.
"I am so excited to announce today that I am having a... girl! I want her to grow up knowing how strong women are. To be a little warrior who is not afraid to use her voice and stand up for what she believes is right. To navigate through life with courage and kindness, and to be one of the girls who says 'you CAN sit with us,'" Luddington wrote in the caption.
It looks like little Hayden has some great role models in her parents. And the rest of the Grey's family is showering the baby with love, too. Luddington also shared an Instagram photo of a onesie from the show's wardrobe department, and it couldn't be more perfect for her. "I know Jo's real name, but I don't know how to talk yet," it reads.
And to really cement the love for her daughter, Luddington also shared a photo of a new bracelet she's rocking. The "H," of course, is for Hayden. Awww.
