Grey's Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington took to Instagram to announce the gender of her baby and share an empowering message to her little bundle of joy. Three months announcing her pregnancy, Luddington posed for a photo with a onesie that said "Tomb Raider in training." It's clearly a nod to the fact that she is the current voice of Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider video game. Not to mention, a not so subtle hint to what she is having. Yes, Luddington is having a girl, but not just any girl. "I want her to grow up knowing how strong women are," she wrote of her dreams for her daughter. "To be a little warrior who is not afraid to use her voice and stand up for what she believes is right."