Grey’s Anatomy‘s Camilla Luddington Just Revealed The Gender Of Her Baby With A Very Empowering Message
Grey's Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington took to Instagram to announce the gender of her baby and share an empowering message to her little bundle of joy. Three months announcing her pregnancy, Luddington posed for a photo with a onesie that said "Tomb Raider in training." It's clearly a nod to the fact that she is the current voice of Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider video game. Not to mention, a not so subtle hint to what she is having. Yes, Luddington is having a girl, but not just any girl. "I want her to grow up knowing how strong women are," she wrote of her dreams for her daughter. "To be a little warrior who is not afraid to use her voice and stand up for what she believes is right."
I am so excited to announce today that I am having a... girl! ? I want her to grow up knowing how strong women are ?. To be a little warrior who is not afraid to use her voice and stand up for what she believes is right. To navigate through life with courage and kindness, and to be one of the girls who says "you CAN sit with us..". Special shoutout to #crystaldynamics for sending me her first #tombraider onesie ?
Luddington said she wants her first child, due this spring, to be brave and kind. She wants her to be "one of the girls who says 'you CAN sit with us'" instead of you can't. This powerful message is very on brand and not just because of the Tomb Raider shout-out. Luddington is an outspoken supporter of women's rights who recently posted photos from the Women's March in Los Angeles. This little Tomb Raider clearly has a very cool mom.
