Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson on Grey's Anatomy, is about to have her first baby, E! reported. Her boyfriend, Thirteen Reasons Why actor Matthew Alan, is the father, according to People.
"I am SO excited to FINALLY share with you all news that I've managed to keep secret for what seems like forever now," she wrote on Instagram. "I am pregnant!!!!!! This girl gets to be a 'cool mom' ha!"
She posted a picture of herself with a pumpkin along with the announcement, in true fall style. But the vegetable actually references spring — when she'll have "a belly that size," she wrote. "Baby arriving spring 2017," the pumpkin reads in gold.
She plans to add more photos throughout the process, she added. "I cannot wait to bring you all on this journey with me!!!!"
I am SO excited to FINALLY share with you all news that ive managed to keep secret for what seems like forever now... I am pregnant!!!!!! This girl gets to be a "cool mom" ha! 😎 We are beyond happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ and i cannot wait to bring you all on this journey with me!!!! Ill be posting progress pics as the weeks go on but for now i figured id post this pumpkin 🎃 because come spring ill have a belly that size 👍🏼. So much love to you all ❤️ And nods of respect to the few of you who guessed right in the past few months- yes I saw your comments on that ellen/me video 💖!! Love, Camilla xxxx
She also commended fans for guessing she was pregnant in the comments of a video posted on her co-star Ellen Pompeo's Instagram a month ago. "Nods of respect to the few of you who guessed right in the past few months," she wrote. "Yes, I saw your comments."
