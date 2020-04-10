Well, season 16 has officially ended, Grey’s Anatomy fans. While ABC initially planned for the medical drama’s 2019-2020 season to have four more episodes, everything changed when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sets across Hollywood. So, Thursday night’s “Put on a Happy Face,” must serve as season 16’s unexpected finale.
Since “Face” was never met to close out the latest season of Grey’s, it’s easy to assume the episode wouldn’t be packed with the jaw-dropping twists and turns that are traditionally expected of a finale. Such an assumption couldn’t be further from the truth. “Face” is an episode the introduces us to a long-awaited Grey’s Anatomy baby (congrats, Amelia!), closes out the most panic-ridden storyline of season 16, and, most shockingly, blows up a wedding with the most cringeworthy voicemail ever sent on television.
“Put on a Happy Face” may not have been initially crafted as a season finale, but, wow, does it set up an explosive season 17 (ABC has yet to announce whether the COVID-19 pandemic will effect upcoming production of the drama). If you’re wondering what could happen next for your favorite Grey Sloan doctors when Grey’s Anatomy returns — or if there are some sexy clues you may have missed — keep reading.