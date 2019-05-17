Where Do Your Favorite Grey's Anatomy Characters Go After The Season 15 Finale?

Grey’s Anatomy season 15 certainly ended with a bang. With finale “Jump Into the Fog,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) tells boyfriend Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) she loves him after he dropped those three little words weeks ago. But, this romantic development isn’t exactly a cause to celebrate. DeLuca is imprisoned after trying to take the fall for Meredith’s good-hearted criminal behavior to save a sick young immigrant girl (Allyson Juliette). At any second, Mer will tell the police Andrew was lying to save her.
Elsewhere in Seattle, Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), welcomed their baby and finally pledged their undying love for each other. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) also disappeared in a way that has fans convinced he’s dead, and everyone else is in some form of massive flux.
Each and every one one of these major finale plot points set up exactly where Grey’s is headed for season 16, premiering fall 2019 on ABC. Keep reading to find out what we can expect for all of your favorite characters, arranged by couple (save for one poor, uninformed soul). With all the drama ahead, it’s a good thing we’ve already been promised Grey’s Anatomy season 17 too.