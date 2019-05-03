Heeding Ripley's advice, Maggie goes to Jackson to say what she couldn’t before: She really wants to weigh the pros and cons here. In an old school rom-com, that’s the kind of pragmatism that either doesn’t ever come up or is eye-rolled away by the dashing, impulsive leading man. Someone in the movie would suggest that thinking things through is the antithesis of sexy. But, Grey’s reminds viewers actually doing what makes you comfortable, no matter how boring it may seem, is the most romantic thing possible. That’s why Maggie tells Jackson the better way of phrasing it, if he truly knew her, would be, “I’d like you to consider moving in together.” It’s not very Sweet Home Alabama, but that would have worked on Maggie.