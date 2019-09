Avery's not stupid, so he tells Alex about Jo's drinking . Alex finally confronts her, yelling that if she doesn't talk to him, he'll just go to Pittsburgh to find out what happened to her. Oh, Alex. That is a big threat to make, and it has the effect on Jo that you would expect. She tells him that she'll talk to him when she's good and ready, and if he so much as threatens to go to Pittsburgh again, she will leave him. He counters by saying if she drinks at work again, he'll tell Bailey, and Jo coldly says they have a deal. Ugh, these two are heartbreaking right now. Please do not let the Karevs implode, Grey's writers. They both deserve happiness and it would be awful if this ruins them.