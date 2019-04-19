Alex (Justin Chambers) knows something is really wrong, but she won't talk to him about it. She does end up talking to Avery (Jesse Williams) a little, confessing that she's angry at herself that she had all this happiness in her life and she went looking for misery by tracking down her birth mom, so she ruined everything. He tells her to talk to the people she cares about. He also warns her that he knows she's drunk at work, and if she does it again, she's going to be in huge trouble.