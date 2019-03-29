It is pretty stomach-churning to watch Jo and Teddy (Kim Raver) administer the rape kit, but what a powerful scene. Grey's Anatomy has never shied away from issues and this one was handled with unflinching honesty. But the moment that really started the waterworks is when Abby can't handle leaving the exam room because every man she sees has her attacker's face, so to help get her to the OR, Jo and Teddy line the hallway with all the women they can find — doctors, nurses, orderlies, candy stripers, janitors, everyone. It's an incredible moment. Maybe the most powerful scene this show has ever done and that is saying something after 15 seasons.