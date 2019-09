The nearly Meredith-free structure of “Shepherd” is one Grey’s has already coaxed you into accepting with its best episode of season 15, “Silent All These Years .” That installment followed two unforgettable plots: Jo Wilson’s (Camilla Luddington) long awaited, excruciating meeting with her mother Vicki Ann Rudin (Michelle Forbes), and the the treatment of a rape survivor named Abby (Khalilah Joi). Elsewhere, amid this emotional chaos, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) worries about giving her teen son the sex talk. Meredith doesn’t appear until about the 34th minute of a 44-minute episode, which grapples with consent, sexual assault, domestic abuse, trauma, and how society handles all of them. After all, the doctor who backs up Jo’s care of Abby is Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), rather than Meredith.