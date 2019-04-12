After that bombshell, Kathleen has a field day making unbelievably cruel comments about Amelia's life, especially after they hear about her brain tumor and baby Leo. Nancy gets in a few shots too, including one about Amelia only getting her job because Derek gave it to her. Wow. It's really a shame they can't use profanity on network TV, because these two really deserve a big f*ck you from Amelia. At least her mother doesn't pile on; you can tell Carolyn is just really hurt that she doesn't know anything about her daughter's life.