In the wake of last week's events on Grey’s Anatomy that shook Jo (Camilla Luddington) to her core, she is struggling with what she learned about her biological origins and has yet to talk to anyone about it. This translates into Jo starting to exhibit classic signs of depression.
Luckily, Alex (Justin Chambers) has noticed something is up with her and sends Link (Chris Carmack) to check on her. If you'll recall, Link and Jo have been friends for years; they went to undergrad together. Anyway, Link forces Jo to hang out with him until she finally breaks down her walls a bit. She doesn't come completely clean with him, but she does start to open up a little and it's enough for Link to tell Alex that Jo is not okay.
Other than that storyline, the episode mainly focuses on some patients of the week. One is a military vet who lost part of his leg and his genitals in an IED explosion in Afghanistan. He is what brings Owen's (Kevin McKidd) sister Megan (Abigail Spencer) to town. She is none too pleased to find out that her brother and Teddy (Kim Raver) finally got together, but it was only for one night and now they are no longer romantically involved even though they're expecting a child together.
She rightly calls Owen a dumb-dumb for how royally he effed up his relationship with Teddy, but eventually, she really gets real with him about how much help he needs. He needs serious therapy for his plethora of issues, which is maybe the best thing anybody has said to or about Owen since he joined the show. He's kind of the worst, and while that is not necessarily his fault, it’s not an excuse not to fix things.
But that isn't the only great thing about Megan's visit. Her patient is also a solid case. He's at the hospital so that Katherine (Debbie Allen) can perform a penis and scrotum transplant, which gives way to some heavy material about what veterans face after being injured in action. The patient no longer felt like a man after losing his genitals, so he pushed his fiancée away and lied to everyone about her still being in his life. Eventually, he comes clean to his fiancée, and they proceed with the surgery, which is a success.
It's win-win all the way around. The man can begin to feel whole again and heal. He tells his fiancée the truth, and she stands by him. Katherine was able to get back on the horse by doing her first surgery since her cancer diagnosis.
Meanwhile, Alex and Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) case of the week is a young boy with autism who has a tumor in his chest and anemia. During the transfusion to fix the anemia, they discover he has an extraordinarily rare blood type that is neither positive nor negative. The problem now is that until they can find enough donor blood, they can't do the surgery. But the blood is so rare that there have only been 50 documented cases ever in the world.
Unfortunately, this case is left as a bit of a cliffhanger, so hopefully, we'll see that resolved in the coming weeks.
Finally, DeLuca (Giacomo Giannotti) scrubs in with Chief Webber (James Pickens Jr.) for what appears to be a routine appendectomy but turns into a much more complicated surgery. It's basically as close as DeLuca can come to trying to impress Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) dad, since the Chief is basically her surrogate father. In what is no shock, DeLuca passes with flying colors.
Odds & Ends
Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) little side story of mentoring some high school STEM students for the day is super cute, especially because they recognize how awesome she is and how many wonderful women work at the hospital.
It was great to see Bailey and Webber figure out that Karev did some great things as chief, like delegate a bunch of paperwork to the interns. He really did do a terrific job stepping into some pretty massive shoes.
This episode was perfectly fine, but next week's episode looks positively amazing. Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link end up at a Shepherd family dinner, and we get to meet more of Derek's sisters! Yay!
