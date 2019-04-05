But that isn't the only great thing about Megan's visit. Her patient is also a solid case. He's at the hospital so that Katherine (Debbie Allen) can perform a penis and scrotum transplant, which gives way to some heavy material about what veterans face after being injured in action. The patient no longer felt like a man after losing his genitals, so he pushed his fiancée away and lied to everyone about her still being in his life. Eventually, he comes clean to his fiancée, and they proceed with the surgery, which is a success.