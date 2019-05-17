Grey's Anatomy Season 15, Episode 25 Recap: "Jump Into The Fog"

As I said back in February about Grey's Anatomy record-breaking episode, let it never be said that Shonda Rhimes and Co. don't know how to go big. Grey's Anatomy is just about second to none when it comes to the biggies, and season 15’s "Jump Into the Fog" was no exception.
It starts out right where everyone left off last week — Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Schmitt (Jake Borelli) are fighting to get Frances (Jane Wall) the golden blood donor to the hospital; Teddy (Kim Raver) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) are stuck in traffic while Teddy is in labor; Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Alex (Justin Chambers) are in the hyperbaric chamber with little Gus (Christian Ganiere), trying to keep him alive long enough to receive the golden blood; Jo (Camilla Luddington) is finally out of bed and ready to get help; Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) are lost in the woods trying to get back to the hospital; and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) has taken the fall for Meredith's insurance fraud.
Advertisement
The storylines quickly collide. Owen hijacks an ambulance to get Frances to the hospital, and they arrive just as Teddy and Amelia do. Hilariously, in their attempt at bonding in the police car Amelia hijacked for the in-labor Teddy, Amelia blurted out that Owen once slept with Carina (Stefania Spampinato), much to Teddy's dismay — "You slept with my OB?!" she yells at Owen when they get to the hospital.
And guess who is there to deliver their daughter? Tee hee. But it doesn't stop Owen from confessing his love for Teddy while the baby is being born. Awww. Teddy doesn't get a chance to tell Owen she feels the same way... but that shot of Tom (Greg Germann) in her apartment putting together her crib was kind of heartbreaking.
Owen and Teddy name their daughter Allison, after Teddy's best friend who died on 9/11 in one of the World Trade Center towers.
Meanwhile, Jo doesn't get a chance to come clean to Bailey (Chandra Wilson) about what is going on with her due to Frances's arrival, but Meredith does get a chance to tell Alex what happened to Jo in Pittsburgh while they wait for Jo to draw Frances's blood. Alex is both devastated and actually quite angry because he feels like not only should Jo have told him, but he feels like he's going to be abandoned by both his wife and his best friend. He thinks he'll lose Jo because she's pushing him away, and he'll lose Meredith because she won't let DeLuca take the fall for her, and she'll go to jail.
Advertisement
He's not wrong, though. Even Alex knows these are the right steps to take. Jo goes into an inpatient psychiatry program to get help, and Meredith turns herself in to Bailey. Awesomely, two of the other "originals," the Chief (James Pickens Jr.) and Alex, back her up and say that all of them were involved. Bailey makes a stellar callback to when the interns cut Denny's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) LVAD wire back in season 2... and then she fires all three of them. Though fortunately, she doesn't actually fire them.
Unfortunately, Meredith still has to do the right thing by DeLuca. So she tells her kids she has to go away for a while, tells DeLuca she loves him while he is sitting in jail, and then prepares to turn herself in. Will season 16 start with Meredith in jail?
Interestingly, Meredith turning herself in is not the cliffhanger. Instead it's with Maggie and Jackson. On their way down the mountain, after having a fight where they kind of blurt out that they don't really like each other that much (even if they do love each other), they encounter the heavy fog that caused the pile-up on the freeway. Jackson gets out of the car to look around and every Grey's fan’s heart stopped thinking they're going to take him out McDreamy-style. But instead, he just never comes back to the car, so Maggie gets out to look for him. It's dark and presumably cold. The fog is thick, and they're each all alone. That cannot be good.
Advertisement
Odds and Ends
A couple of smaller patient storylines also get wrapped up this episode, though they get lost a little what with all the excitement:
First, the quadriplegic woman starts to be able to move her fingers and the celebrating around her progress causes Nico (Alex Landi) to realize that he needs help because all he feels is anger. He can't even celebrate with his colleagues because he's so angry. He asks Schmitt not to abandon him and to please help him, so Schmitt takes him home to meet his (Schmitt's) mom and comes out to her right on the spot by introducing Nico to her as his boyfriend. Nico is so touched that he cries. It’s a really lovely scene.
Secondly, Bailey and Catherine (Debbie Allen) at least recognize that despite Meredith's fraud, the innocent migrant girl with cancer should not suffer, so Catherine's foundation is going to pay for all of her treatment — of which there won't even need to be much because they caught her cancer very early.
Oh, and Frances's blood saves Gus, because sometimes Grey’s rewards our loyalty with a happy ending for an adorable little boy.
Advertisement