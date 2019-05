Grey's Anatomy Season 15, Episode 25 Recap: "Jump Into The Fog"

Interestingly, Meredith turning herself in is not the cliffhanger. Instead it's with Maggie and Jackson. On their way down the mountain, after having a fight where they kind of blurt out that they don't really like each other that much (even if they do love each other), they encounter the heavy fog that caused the pile-up on the freeway. Jackson gets out of the car to look around and every Grey's fan’s heart stopped thinking they're going to take him out McDreamy-style . But instead, he just never comes back to the car, so Maggie gets out to look for him. It's dark and presumably cold. The fog is thick, and they're each all alone. That cannot be good.