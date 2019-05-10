The other two big storylines are the stem call woman, who must now undergo emergency surgery, and Jo finally telling someone why she's been so depressed and unstable lately. Jo tells Meredith about the rape and then says that violence is apparently her birthright. Meredith knows this is nonsense and gently tells Jo that she has taken the darkness in her life and turned it into so much light. But the big question now is whether Jo wants to keep fighting or give up. Jo says that it's honestly a bit of both, so Meredith takes her to the hospital to get a proper leave of absence so she can get some professional help.