The Bachelorette Season 16 Premiere Recap: We’re Back, Baby!

Chris says that in all his years of hosting the show, he’s never had a contestant say she met her husband during limo arrivals. And while that is definitely significant — and knowing Clare’s flair for the dramatic, I’m not at all surprised she was the one to make this Bachelor history — also keep in mind that many past contestants probably have spoken directly to the camera for whatever reason or had a strong reaction to a contestant, but we just haven’t seen it. Usually, the show wants to keep anything that could possibly give away the ending under wraps. That's not exactly the case in this unconventional season.