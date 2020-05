At this point, it’s clear that the ambiguity of this show is part of the problem. Matt is shook by Chris Harrison saying only committed couples should go on; Rudi thinks they should just be themselves and continue with the competition. It’s hard to say who’s right. The show’s rules are unenforceable. But also, the winners end up touring and recording music together. If they were just going to get a bunch of money and split, then, sure, they should put on a happy face and march on. But perhaps recording together isn’t right for them. They’ve already gotten their talent out there and promoted themselves. Maybe that’s enough. It should be, particularly for Rudi, who blew the musical competition out of the water, just not the romantic competition.