Bri and Chris start their set with “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan, then move on to Ed Sheeran’s “Give Me Love.” Overall, the whole performance is less showy than Jamie and Trevor’s, which is to say that there’s less touching. Other than a little hand holding, they mostly just look into each other’s eyes and sing. Notably, they do end up turning to sing to the crowd, which is what a lot of the performances have been lacking all season. A duet doesn’t mean you have to only sing at each other; Bri and Chris actually get the audience involved. Rita, who speaks in alliteration, says they have a “clear connection” that is “calm and centered” and has a “certain confidence." Taye says he would “pay money” to see them perform.