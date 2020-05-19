View this post on Instagram
Oh my gosh 😂 my mom just sent me this and I am DYING. If I could bottle up the confidence of that little girl it would have saved me from a lot of nerves hahaha but it’s all a journey and that’s the beauty of it 🤷🏻♀️ It’s so crazy to think I went from putting on shows for my family, dreaming of one day being a singer, to now getting ready to put my first single out!!! #GoToYourHead comes out so soon and it has me feeling super sentimental. It’s unreal 🥰but I’m so grateful! I want to tell that little girl what she has to look forward to 😭💕 thank you all so much for being on this journey with me. For real. And BY THE WAY @abcnetwork…consider this my audition for your next Disney Singalong 😜🎶
This is a song that I wrote for myself. This is a song that I wrote for my friends. This is a song I wrote for anybody who understands what it’s like to deal with body image issues, eating disorders, struggles with self-love, and everything inbetween. I am very open with the fact that learning to love myself and my body has been a journey, and I am still on it...and until I believe in my worth or until you do...say it until you believe it ❤️
It’s a new song!!! Oh my gosh to be honest I kind of have butterflies 🦋🦋🦋 it’s always a little scary to share my own music. But I’m equally as excited for you to listen because this song is very special to me. “C’est La Vie” is about letting things go and seeing the good things in life...which has not always been something that I have been great at. I have and still struggle with self-love, as I am sure many can relate to, but loving yourself is a journey. I hope you learn a little more about me through this song, and continue to learn more as I share more of my music and my story! Music is all about being vulnerable so here we go ✨