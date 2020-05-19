View this post on Instagram

Oh my gosh 😂 my mom just sent me this and I am DYING. If I could bottle up the confidence of that little girl it would have saved me from a lot of nerves hahaha but it’s all a journey and that’s the beauty of it 🤷🏻‍♀️ It’s so crazy to think I went from putting on shows for my family, dreaming of one day being a singer, to now getting ready to put my first single out!!! #GoToYourHead comes out so soon and it has me feeling super sentimental. It’s unreal 🥰but I’m so grateful! I want to tell that little girl what she has to look forward to 😭💕 thank you all so much for being on this journey with me. For real. And BY THE WAY @abcnetwork…consider this my audition for your next Disney Singalong 😜🎶