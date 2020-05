Rudi, however, seemed a bit further along with her feelings. She confessed she was falling for Matt last week, but he wasn't able to reciprocate. Unfortunately, when compared to couples like Chris Watson and Bri Stauss, who traded "I love yous" a few weeks ago, Matt and Rudi were way behind. Matt didn't want to have to go on stage and "fake a love connection" to win the show, which likely meant he felt that he'd have to pretend he knew, after a few short weeks, that he wanted to commit to Rudi for the long haul. In this strange competition, being the best performers isn't enough. Chris Harrison demands sweeping romantic declarations! By choosing to leave, Matt actually showed he was there for the right reasons — and all this from the guy who didn't know who Chris Harrison was a few weeks ago. When he didn't find love, he left instead of using screen time to grow his career. While it's not totally clear how much the "right reasons" really apply on a show that is a singing competition with a record deal and tour on the line, Matt seemed to feel pretty strongly that they mattered.