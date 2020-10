Hannah B. & Tyler Just Spilled Major Tea About Their Relationship — & Future

Long story short, quarantine for COVID-19 was just starting when Brown decided to go to Florida for a little bit, not knowing how long it would last. "I say I traded Tyler’s trauma for mine, but I also wanted to be there for you," Brown told Cameron. They admitted that they were both leaning into the fact that the fans and media assumed they were dating, but they also hated the pressure people were putting on them. They were just trying to "figure it out" as Cameron puts it (a phrase Brown is clear she hates).