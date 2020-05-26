Tyler Cameron Shares Birthday Tribute To His Late Mother

“I was in New York and I saw things starting to take a turn for the worst and thought, I need to get back to Florida. I need to get back to my family,” he previously told Refinery29 of his Quarantine Crew. “I actually had my little brother Ryan with me in New York, we both hopped on a flight right away. I reached out to Matt [James] because he was in LA and I reached out to [Jacob Laham] in New York, and Olivia [Faria] was in New York. I was like, ‘Look, guys we can all stay down in Florida together.’ And it's just been a great time. We're just trying to find a way to put a smile on someone's face and distract them from what's going on for a little bit.”