Tyler Cameron Shares Birthday Tribute To His Late Mother

Tyler Cameron has shared a birthday message for his late mother Andrea Cameron two months after his sudden loss. On March 2 , the former Bachelorette contestant announced that his mother had passed away, reportedly from a brain aneurysm, and now he's posting in her honor on what would have been her 56th birthday.
"Happy birthday momma," he captioned a photo taken with his mother and brothers Austin and Ryan. "We miss you."
The brothers have been quarantining together in their family home in Florida and posting videos on TikTok of their adventures.
“I was in New York and I saw things starting to take a turn for the worst and thought, I need to get back to Florida. I need to get back to my family,” he previously told Refinery29 of his Quarantine Crew. “I actually had my little brother Ryan with me in New York, we both hopped on a flight right away. I reached out to Matt [James] because he was in LA and I reached out to [Jacob Laham] in New York, and Olivia [Faria] was in New York. I was like, ‘Look, guys we can all stay down in Florida together.’ And it's just been a great time. We're just trying to find a way to put a smile on someone's face and distract them from what's going on for a little bit.”
While being with family has helped Cameron grieve, he told Erin Lim, host of E!'s The Rundown, that he still was not feeling up to dating after the loss.
"I am dating nobody right now," he explained. "I've had a lot going on in my life lately. My mom passed. We have this whole quarantine going on, so who the heck can date right now?”
Instead, Cameron is throwing himself into his work — and it doesn't hurt that "work" is building luxury dog houses.
