Tyler Cameron’s Mother Has Reportedly Died Following Health Emergency

Tyler Cameron's mother, Andrea Cameron, has reportedly died days after the former Bachelorette contestant canceled a Good Morning America group run due to family emergency. People reports that the Florida-based real estate agent passed away after being hospitalized on Thursday for unknown reasons.
“Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency,” Cameron wrote that day on Twitter. “Please pray for my mom and my family.”
Cameron, who was a contestant on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette and later went on to date Gigi Hadid, has not posted on social media since the news, nor confirmed the reports. However, he's frequently praised his mother and family.
"Dear Mama, I appreciate you. I love you. I need you. See you soon," he wrote back in October.
As recently as January, the mom gushed about her three sons on Instagram.
"Love my young men and the character, discipline and grace they put out into the world," she captioned a series of baby photos. "They have been my world... and will continue to be my world... remember the old saying... 'The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world....' Don’t mess with my world... Love you boys and good night!!"
Currently, Cameron is preparing to host the Quibi show Barkitecture. A rep for the host did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
