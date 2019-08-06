Tyler C. & Gigi Hadid Already Went On A Second Date

This story just keeps unfolding. Just a day after Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid were both spotted at Soho House in NYC, they had a Monday night bowling session at Frames Bowling Lounge, according to E! News.
"Gigi is definitely interested in Tyler," a source told the outlet. "They met for drinks last night at Soho and they got along really well. It was very casual but they were laughing and had a very engaged conversation."
The real question: Did either of them use bumper rails? I just feel like Tyler used bumper rails.
Updated below on August 5 at 5:00 p.m. EST.
Advertisement
Hannah Brown says she has "feelings" about the news that runner-up Tyler Cameron was spotted on a date with Gigi Hadid. After all, that same weekend Cameron was seeing leaving Brown's house after they had that drink that was promised on After The Final Rose, but don't worry, she doesn't think he's pulled a Jed.
"I’m also single and he’s single and I wanna keep my options open and he can keep his options open," she told Entertainment Tonight, going on to explain what happened during those drinks. "We definitely hung out and talked about everything and... I know nobody will believe me [about] just hanging out and actually talking but it was good to be able to catch up. We had a lot to talk about." Although it doesn't sound like potential relationships with supermodels was part of that conversation.
Original story published below at 9:00 a.m. EST.
Looks like Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid may have slid right out of the DMs and into the pool. Last month, ahead of the dramatic Bachelorette finale, fans noticed that the contestant and the supermodel had started following each other on Instagram. Now, photos have emerged of what look like Cameron and Hadid spending time together at Soho House in New York City...just a few days after Cameron got that drink (and then some) with Bachelorette Hannah Brown.
Cameron was Brown's runner-up until she discovered that winner Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend during filming of the ABC show. On After The Final Rose, Brown tentatively rekindled things with Cameron, but he emphasized that they'd take it one day at a time. As in, one day with Brown, one day with Hadid.
Advertisement
Basically, photos aren't allowed at the private club, which is why neither Brown nor Hadid's social media gives away any clues. However, some brave rule-breakers did manage to get a few snaps that confirm that they were definitely in the same place at the same time.
The only proof that they even interacted, though, comes from the pic of them snapped together at the bar. The rest of the photos just prove that they both spent the hot New York City day cooling off by the pool (in Cameron's case, while wearing jeans?).
While it's definitely fun to think about Cameron's Bachelorette stint launching him into the same plane as Hadid's ex Zayn Malik, there's been no confirmation that this was a date date, and Hadid's rep did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. And judging by this Instagram post, Cameron definitely still has feelings for Brown:
View this post on Instagram
Dear HB, . What a ride... I’ll make this short and sweet. This journey with you is something that I will always cherish. I am so grateful for all the experiences that we shared together. You taught me so much about myself and pushed me to be a better man. I learned so much from you and so did the rest of Bachelor Nation. You were what we all needed as a lead. You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you. As one chapter closes, another one begins. The world is yours girl! Excited to see what you do with it. Looking forward to that drink. . . Forever your biggest fan, TC
"You were what we all needed as a lead," he wrote. "You showed strength and grace in the most beautiful way. You kept it real and gave us all of you."
He and Hadid may have gone on a date, but Brown definitely still gets his rose.
Advertisement