Story from Entertainment

Tyler Cameron & Hannah Brown Basically Have An Open Relationship With Fans At This Point

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Mark Bourdillon/ABC/Getty Images.
The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron aren’t your average exes. Since their very public breakup on the reality dating series, the Bachelor stars have been growing closer by the day, with a rapport strong enough to make me wish that they would just give love another shot.
In a time where people are being encouraged to keep their distance in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Hannah and Tyler actually appear to be getting closer. Even after the former Bachelorette exited the Florida Quarantine Crew in favor of self-isolating in her Alabama family home, the flirty interactions continued online for the world to see and sigh over.
Advertisement
Yesterday, to the delight of Bachelor Nation, the pair linked up (virtually this time) for an Instagram live catch-up. Hannah, Tyler, and mutual friend Matt James were all smiles during the conversation, excitedly discussing their shared love for things like exercise and college football. When talking about their respective teams, Hannah couldn't help throw some excellently-delivered shade Tyler's way.
View this post on Instagram

LIVE part 3! Hannah mocks the boys’ live (legit) and played 2 roses and a thorn, talking about her day. Matt teases TC about an Alabama shirt and Hannah gets in the best zinger of the night about Tyler never winning anything...which he points out goes with his tweet last night, and clarified it was about the show, not HB. Then they discussed the Hannah B-Hive of HB fans that go overboard “protecting” Hannah, and she says she wishes they aren’t like that. 💀 Then they discussed her new gifs... I’m telling you-this live made our entire week. All three were so excited to talk to each other, and Austin was funny af in the background. BEST OF ALL-Brown Bear scared the boys to death! Credit: @mattjames919 @brownbearvisuals #tylercameron #tylerc #thebachelor #tannah #hannahbrown #hannahb #thebachelorette #hannahandtyler #bachelornation #quarantine #jupiterflorida #motivation #quarantineworkout #thequarantinecrew #quarantineandchill #quarantinelife #brownbearvisuals #mattjames #qanda #bestiesforlife

A post shared by tyler cameron fan page • kris (@everythingtylercameron) on

"What did you ever win?" she teased with a smile, eliciting a burst laughter from the Quarantine Crew.
The fact that they can make light of the series of events that led to their breakup at the end of season 15 of The Bachelorette just goes to show that there's nothing but good vibes and genuine love between Hannah and Tyler. If you ask me, there's absolutely some magic there still — give it a chance, you two! — but the former beauty queen insists that the love is purely platonic at this point. For right now, Alabama Hannah is single and perfectly okay with that.
"If you would have asked me, like, a few years ago I would have been, like, oh for sure by 25 I'm married," she said candidly during a recent Instagram Live with her 2 million followers. "And possibly thinking about kids in the next, like trying to get pregnant right now probably...I'm not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be. If something happened, I could be. But, I'm still trying to figure out my life."
"Also, you have to have a significant other for that," Hannah concluded, to our dismay. "And I don't. So..."
Hannah-Tyler shippers, we might have lost this battle. But since the Bachelor alum are basically best friends now, did we really?
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series