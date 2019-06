Hannah crystalized her love mantra over the 2019 Bachelor season . She wants someone who will fight for her. She wants to be chosen every day. She wants someone she doesn’t have to be perfect for. As a former pageant queen who was judged on her ability to fit someone else's arbitrary standards, that last request seems to hit harder than any other one. That’s why Hannah has spent the first few episodes of her The Bachelorette tenure telling men they need to accept her for her “hot mess” self. Usually Hannah’s desire for freedom expresses itself through unabashed goofiness (see: her fake history tour throughout Boston with Jed Wyatt) or straight-forward dismissals like the one Scott Anderson suffered in the premiere . Even original frontrunner Luke P. met the gaze of a no-B.S.-Hannah when he demanded too much of her attention during a week 3 group date